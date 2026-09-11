Faith Hope Love Joy | Chicago Master Singers
Faith Hope Love Joy | Chicago Master Singers
Encounter beauty! From Thomas Tallis to Johannes Brahms to Eric Whitacre and Elaine Hagenberg, explore inspirational works for chorus, violin, and piano. Music Director John C. Hughes conducts.
Glenview Community Church
19-49
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Chicago Master Singers
847-604-1067
info@chicagomastersingers.org
Glenview Community Church
1000 Elm StGlenview, Illinois 60025