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Faith Hope Love Joy | Chicago Master Singers

Faith Hope Love Joy | Chicago Master Singers

Encounter beauty! From Thomas Tallis to Johannes Brahms to Eric Whitacre and Elaine Hagenberg, explore inspirational works for chorus, violin, and piano. Music Director John C. Hughes conducts.

Glenview Community Church
19-49
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Chicago Master Singers
847-604-1067
info@chicagomastersingers.org
https://www.chicagomastersingers.org
Glenview Community Church
1000 Elm St
Glenview, Illinois 60025