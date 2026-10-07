Experience India

Come Experience the Wonders of India! Join us for a lively celebration of Indian culture, community, and connection! Enjoy a delicious buffet from Vanakkam India, mehendi (henna), traditional music and dance, a 50/50 raffle, and plenty of opportunities to have fun and try something new — all while supporting Womanspace and celebrating our local Indian community.

Womanspace seeks to inspire individuals to discover new talents, interests and friendships and is dedicated to helping people live their best lives through programs that enhance mind, body and spirit.

Register by November 8, 2026.

Tickets: $50 (Adults, age 13+); $25 (Kids, ages 8-12)

All tickets are non-refundable. All proceeds benefit Womanspace.

https://womanspacerockford.app.neoncrm.com/nx/portal/neonevents/events?path=%2Fportal%2Fevents%2F57038