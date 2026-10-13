Edible Alliums and Fall Garlic Planting Workshop
Edible Alliums and Fall Garlic Planting Workshop
Join University of Illinois Extension Master Gardener and 4-H volunteer, Jerry Gudauskas, for an informative program exploring the world of edible alliums, including garlic, onions, leeks, and more.
Learn why fall is the perfect time to plant garlic, discover tips for selecting varieties, planting, growing, and harvesting, and gain practical knowledge you can use in your own garden.
The program is presented in partnership with McHenry County 4-H and the McHenry County Farm Bureau.
This free program is open to youth and adults of all ages.
Participants Will Receive:
A free garlic bulb to plant at home
Practical tips for planting, growing, and harvesting garlic
Information on edible alliums and their uses in the garden and kitchen
McHenry County Farm Bureau
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Tue, 20 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
University of Illinois Extension McHenry County
815-338-3737
uie-lm@illinois.edu
McHenry County Farm Bureau
1102 McConnell RoadWoodstock, Illinois 60098