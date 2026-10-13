Edible Alliums and Fall Garlic Planting Workshop

Join University of Illinois Extension Master Gardener and 4-H volunteer, Jerry Gudauskas, for an informative program exploring the world of edible alliums, including garlic, onions, leeks, and more.

Learn why fall is the perfect time to plant garlic, discover tips for selecting varieties, planting, growing, and harvesting, and gain practical knowledge you can use in your own garden.

The program is presented in partnership with McHenry County 4-H and the McHenry County Farm Bureau.

This free program is open to youth and adults of all ages.

Participants Will Receive:

A free garlic bulb to plant at home

Practical tips for planting, growing, and harvesting garlic

Information on edible alliums and their uses in the garden and kitchen