DeKalb Festival Chorus Fall Concert
DeKalb Festival Chorus Fall Concert
The DeKalb Festival Chorus will present an afternoon of choral music, featuring selections from Carmina Burana by Carl Orff, and Serenade to Music by Ralph Vaughn Williams. There is no entry fee for this daytime concert at First Lutheran Church in DeKalb. We hope you'll join us at 2 pm, with a casual reception to follow.
First Lutheran Church
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
DeKalb Festival Chorus
First Lutheran Church
324 N 3rd StDeKalb, Illinois 60115