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DeKalb Festival Chorus Fall Concert

DeKalb Festival Chorus Fall Concert

The DeKalb Festival Chorus will present an afternoon of choral music, featuring selections from Carmina Burana by Carl Orff, and Serenade to Music by Ralph Vaughn Williams. There is no entry fee for this daytime concert at First Lutheran Church in DeKalb. We hope you'll join us at 2 pm, with a casual reception to follow.

First Lutheran Church
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

DeKalb Festival Chorus
Dekalbfestivalchorus.org
First Lutheran Church
324 N 3rd St
DeKalb, Illinois 60115