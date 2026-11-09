Deck the Halls at Esta Barrett Manor

Deck the Halls at the Manor – Holiday Tours

The holidays are the perfect time to tour Esta Barrett Manor.

Meet at the manor, where a trained tour guide will lead you on an interesting journey of festive decorations and twinkling lights as you visit the first and second floors of Esta’s home. You’ll hear the story of Esta’s early days on Broadway and learn the history of the architect and landscape gardener of Charles and Esta Barrett’s manor and farm.

Guided Holiday Tours must be booked in advance. Eventbrite will list which days and time slots are available. Individual time slots may sell out.

