December Winter Market
December Winter Market
The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of DeKalb (UUCD) at 158 North Fourth Street will be hosting its Annual Holiday Winter Farmers’ Market from 9am to 3pm on Saturday, December 12, 2026. Admission is a suggested $1 donation per adult; children are free.
Unitarian Universalist Congregation of DeKalb
$1.00 entrance donation
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
UUCD
815-756-7089
office@uudekalb.org
Artist Group Info
edwmiguel1@comcast.net
Unitarian Universalist Congregation of DeKalb
158 North 4th StreetDeKalb, Illinois 60115
(815) 756-7089
office@uufdekalb.org