Day of the Dead Traditions

Learn about the history and traditions of Día de los Muertos and discover the meaning behind ofrendas (altars), sugar skulls, papel picado, and marigold-inspired tissue flowers. As we learn, participants will create their own tissue flowers and decorate sugar skulls in this fun, family-friendly workshop.

No registration is required. This program is intended for school-aged children.

For additional information, please contact Theresa at theresaw@dkpl.org or at (815) 756-9568 ext. 3350.