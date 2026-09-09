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Day of the Dead Traditions

Day of the Dead Traditions

Learn about the history and traditions of Día de los Muertos and discover the meaning behind ofrendas (altars), sugar skulls, papel picado, and marigold-inspired tissue flowers. As we learn, participants will create their own tissue flowers and decorate sugar skulls in this fun, family-friendly workshop.

No registration is required. This program is intended for school-aged children.

For additional information, please contact Theresa at theresaw@dkpl.org or at (815) 756-9568 ext. 3350.

DeKalb Public Library
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

DeKalb Public Library
(815) 756-9568
samanthah@dkpl.org
http://dkpl.org/
DeKalb Public Library
309 Oak Street
DeKalb, Illinois 60115
(815) 756-9568
samanthah@dkpl.org
http://dkpl.org/