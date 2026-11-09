Dave Rudolfs’ Completely Cracked Christmas

Join Gold Record, Grammy Nominated, 47 album recording artist Dave Rudolf as he parodies traditional seasonal holiday tunes. Featuring Hilarious Christmas parodies from Daves' Christmas CDs played nationwide and on Dr. Demento. Tunes such as “Oh Come Oh Come, I Read the Manual”, “The Little Dumber Boy”, and “Do You Fear What I Fear.”

Dave has shared the stage with The Beach Boys, The Everly Brothers, The Mamma and Pappas, Steve Goodman, John Hartford, The Smothers Brothers, Michael Smith, Megon McDonough, The Gatlin Brothers, Sha Na Na, and Cheech and Chong, to name a few.

This program is intended for adults. We’ll raffle off a couple of Dave’s CDs during the concert. No registration is required.

For additional information, please contact Susan at susang@dkpl.org or at (815) 756-9568 ext. 2114.