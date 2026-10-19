The DeKalb Sustainability Alliance will be hosting a Data Center Transparency meeting on Wednesday, October 28th, in the Bilder Family Meeting Room located in the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, beginning at 6pm. This transparency meeting will focus on municipal solutions around hyperscale data centers.

A spokesperson from the Citizens Advocacy Center, a nonpartisan, educational nonprofit group comprised of community lawyers based in Elmhurst, Illinois, will give a slide presentation centered around the various options available to residents and municipalities when deciding on land development and industrialization, with a special focus on the hyperscale data centers being proposed and built across the state.

The event is free and open to the public, but space is limited. Interested participants can email sustaindekalbil@gmail.com by no later than October 26th.

All local city and county officials, as well as those running for office are invited to attend.

This event is not associated with the DeKalb Public Library. All questions & concerns about the meeting should be directed to sustaindekalbil@gmail.com Doors open at 5:45 p.m.

