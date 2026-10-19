© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Data Center Transparency Meeting

Data Center Transparency Meeting

The DeKalb Sustainability Alliance will be hosting a Data Center Transparency meeting on Wednesday, October 28th, in the Bilder Family Meeting Room located in the DeKalb Public Library, 309 Oak St., DeKalb, beginning at 6pm. This transparency meeting will focus on municipal solutions around hyperscale data centers.

A spokesperson from the Citizens Advocacy Center, a nonpartisan, educational nonprofit group comprised of community lawyers based in Elmhurst, Illinois, will give a slide presentation centered around the various options available to residents and municipalities when deciding on land development and industrialization, with a special focus on the hyperscale data centers being proposed and built across the state.

The event is free and open to the public, but space is limited. Interested participants can email sustaindekalbil@gmail.com by no later than October 26th.

All local city and county officials, as well as those running for office are invited to attend.
This event is not associated with the DeKalb Public Library. All questions & concerns about the meeting should be directed to sustaindekalbil@gmail.com Doors open at 5:45 p.m.

Bilder Room, DeKalb Library
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 28 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

DeKalb Sustainability Alliance
sustaindekalbil@gmail.com
Bilder Room, DeKalb Library
309 Oak Street
DeKalb, Illinois 60115
sustaindekalbil@gmail.com