Concerts on the Creek Presents: River City Sound

Concerts on the Creek series presents River City Sound on Sat., August 29, 7 – 9 PM. Doors open at 6:00 PM at Spring Creek Church, 4500 Spring Creek Road, Rockford, IL

Free admission. $10 free-will donation encouraged.

Seating limit 150. An advanced $5 donation at RIVER CITY 7pm 8-29-26 guarantees admission regardless of arrival time.

CONTACT: (815) 979-1949 or email cotc4500@gmail.com.

