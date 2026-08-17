Concerts on the Creek Presents: River City Sound
Concerts on the Creek Presents: River City Sound
Concerts on the Creek series presents River City Sound on Sat., August 29, 7 – 9 PM. Doors open at 6:00 PM at Spring Creek Church, 4500 Spring Creek Road, Rockford, IL
Free admission. $10 free-will donation encouraged.
Seating limit 150. An advanced $5 donation at RIVER CITY 7pm 8-29-26 guarantees admission regardless of arrival time.
CONTACT: (815) 979-1949 or email cotc4500@gmail.com.
Spring Creek Church
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Spring Creek Church
815-877-2576
office@springcreekucc.com
Artist Group Info
River City Sound
Spring Creek Church
4500 Spring Creek Rd.Rockford, Illinois 61101
815-979-1949
cotc4500@gmail.com