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Concerts on the Creek Presents: River City Sound

Concerts on the Creek Presents: River City Sound

Concerts on the Creek series presents River City Sound on Sat., August 29, 7 – 9 PM. Doors open at 6:00 PM at Spring Creek Church, 4500 Spring Creek Road, Rockford, IL

Free admission. $10 free-will donation encouraged.

Seating limit 150. An advanced $5 donation at RIVER CITY 7pm 8-29-26 guarantees admission regardless of arrival time.

CONTACT: (815) 979-1949 or email cotc4500@gmail.com.

Spring Creek Church
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Spring Creek Church
815-877-2576
office@springcreekucc.com
https://www.springcreekucc.org

Artist Group Info

River City Sound
https://www.rivercitysound.org/
Spring Creek Church
4500 Spring Creek Rd.
Rockford, Illinois 61101
815-979-1949
cotc4500@gmail.com
https://www.springcreekucc.org/concerts