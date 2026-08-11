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Concerts on the Creek Presents: River City Sound

Concerts on the Creek Presents: River City Sound

Concerts on the Creek presents the River City Sound all-women a cappella chorus on Saturday, Aug. 29 at Spring Creek Church.

Thanks for your early non-refundable donation, which assures general seating* regardless of what time you arrive. We encourage our listeners to make a total of at least $10, if their resources allow it, so please consider an additional cash donation when you arrive at the concert or a 'tip' when you complete this online transaction. Regardless of the amount, we appreciate all donations. Your entire donation will help to pay for the concert. Zeffy, our online ticket administrator, is available only to non-profit organizations; Zeffy does not charge us a transaction fee. Please consider a donation to Zeffy when you checkout. *Open seating - your donation ensures a seat but does not ensure any specific seating location.

Spring Creek United Church of Christ
general admission $5; minimum $10 encouraged
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Spring Creek Church
815-877-2576
office@springcreekucc.com
https://www.springcreekucc.org
Spring Creek United Church of Christ
4500 Spring Creek Road
Rockford, Illinois 61114
https://www.springcreekucc.org/