© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Severe storms expected to blow through Central Illinois on Tuesday

WGLT | By Ryan Denham
Published August 11, 2026 at 7:55 AM CDT
A thunderstorm complex will work through the northern half of Illinois today with a conditional threat storms extend southward into central parts of the state. If they do, damaging wind gusts 75+ mph are the primary hazard. Additional storms are possible later tonight, though will be lower in coverage and intensity. Stay weather aware today!
National Weather Service
/
Courtesy
The forecast for severe storms, as of early Tuesday morning.

The Bloomington-Normal area and much of Central Illinois is at enhanced risk for severe weather on Tuesday, with 75+ mph wind gusts and a few tornadoes possible.

McLean, Peoria, Tazewell and Woodford counties are all under a severe thunderstorm watch until 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The storms are expected to be at their worst between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Tuesday, the NWS reported.

Additional storms are possible Tuesday night, though they will be lower in coverage and intensity.

The weather service recommends identifying an indoor shelter and setting up multiple ways to receive weather warnings, to be ready for the storm.
Illinois
Ryan Denham
Ryan is an award-winning journalist and digital strategist. He joined WGLT full-time in 2017 as Digital Content Director and became interim Content Director in 2025.
See stories by Ryan Denham