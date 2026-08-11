Concerts on the Creek Presents: Iconic Reunion II WHO: Denny Diamond, Chip Messiner, Janel Nelson, and Ron Holm, performing songs by Neil Diamond, John Denver, Patsy Cline, and Roy Orbison.
Concerts on the Creek Presents: Iconic Reunion II WHO: Denny Diamond, Chip Messiner, Janel Nelson, and Ron Holm, performing songs by Neil Diamond, John Denver, Patsy Cline, and Roy Orbison.
Concerts on the Creek Presents: Iconic Reunion II with Denny Diamond, Chip Messiner, Janel Nelson, and Ron Holm, performing songs by Neil Diamond, John Denver, Patsy Cline, and Roy Orbison, on Sat., August 22, 7 – 9 PM. Doors open at 6:00. Spring Creek Church, 4500 Spring Creek Road, Rockford, IL
Free admission. $10 free-will donation encouraged.
Seating limit 150. An advanced $5 donation at https://www.zeffy.com/.../ticke.../reunion-ii-8-22-26-at-7pm guarantees admission regardless of arrival time.
Spring Creek Church
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Spring Creek Church
815-877-2576
office@springcreekucc.com
Spring Creek Church
4500 Spring Creek Rd.Rockford, Illinois 61101
815-979-1949
cotc4500@gmail.com