Concerts on the Creek Presents: Iconic Reunion II WHO: Denny Diamond, Chip Messiner, Janel Nelson, and Ron Holm, performing songs by Neil Diamond, John Denver, Patsy Cline, and Roy Orbison.

Concerts on the Creek Presents: Iconic Reunion II with Denny Diamond, Chip Messiner, Janel Nelson, and Ron Holm, performing songs by Neil Diamond, John Denver, Patsy Cline, and Roy Orbison, on Sat., August 22, 7 – 9 PM. Doors open at 6:00. Spring Creek Church, 4500 Spring Creek Road, Rockford, IL

Free admission. $10 free-will donation encouraged.

Seating limit 150. An advanced $5 donation at https://www.zeffy.com/.../ticke.../reunion-ii-8-22-26-at-7pm guarantees admission regardless of arrival time.

