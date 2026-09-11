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Composer Jocelyn Hagen with Chicago Master Singers

Composer Jocelyn Hagen with Chicago Master Singers

Share the power of music and community! Meet renowned composer Jocelyn Hagen as CMS collaborates with young singers. Featuring her innovative multimedia work The Notebooks of Leonardo da Vinci with the Metropolis Symphony Orchestra.

Glenview Community Church
19-49
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 26 Feb 2027
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Event Supported By

Chicago Master Singers
847-604-1067
info@chicagomastersingers.org
https://www.chicagomastersingers.org
Glenview Community Church
1000 Elm St
Glenview, Illinois 60025