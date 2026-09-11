Composer Jocelyn Hagen with Chicago Master Singers
Composer Jocelyn Hagen with Chicago Master Singers
Share the power of music and community! Meet renowned composer Jocelyn Hagen as CMS collaborates with young singers. Featuring her innovative multimedia work The Notebooks of Leonardo da Vinci with the Metropolis Symphony Orchestra.
Glenview Community Church
19-49
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 26 Feb 2027
Event Supported By
Chicago Master Singers
847-604-1067
info@chicagomastersingers.org
Glenview Community Church
1000 Elm StGlenview, Illinois 60025