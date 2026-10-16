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Community Music Program: Polkamania!

Community Music Program: Polkamania!

The folk music and dances that took the world by storm! Enjoy a mini-Oktoberfest party before the performance on our outdoor patio with beer, brats, and pretzels. Then join us inside and sing-along with Die Kellerknaben. The live ensemble will teach about the instruments, styles, and history of the polka as you listen to songs from around the world.
Patio Mini-Oktoberfest – 1:00 p.m. – Check-in required before entering patio
Performance – 2:00 p.m. – 60-minutes – All Ages Welcome

Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art
$25
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art
6308331616
info@lizzadromuseum.org
https://lizzadromuseum.org/
Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art
1220 Kensington Rd.
Oak Brook, Illinois 60523
6308331616
info@lizzadromuseum.org
https://lizzadromuseum.org