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Coliseum Museum of Art, Antiques and Americana hosts Pickard Collectors Club Hand Painted Porcelain Exhibit

Coliseum Museum of Art, Antiques and Americana hosts Pickard Collectors Club Hand Painted Porcelain Exhibit

The Coliseum Museum is honored to host a special collection of China by members of the Pickard Collectors Club. The club was founded in 1992 by Joy Luke of Bloomington, Illinois, who along with a small group of Pickard enthusiasts thought it was time to bring together collectors of Pickard porcelain and glass.

Wilder A. Pickard (1857-1939) started the company in 1894 by offering his customers hand-painted giftware, artware, and eventually dinnerware of the highest quality.

Today, Pickard, Inc., remains a family-owned business proudly producing high quality, hand-crafted china. Each Pickard generation carries on the tradition of producing Ivory and White porcelain for individuals as well as for government and corporate organizations, both domestic and international. For more information visit their website at https://pickardcollectorsclub.org

Coliseum Museum of Art, Antiques and Americana
Every week through Dec 19, 2026.
Wednesday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Thursday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Friday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM

Event Supported By

Coliseum Museum of Art, Antiques and Americana
8155955810
info@cmaaa.org
www.cmaaa.org
Coliseum Museum of Art, Antiques and Americana
124 N 4th Street
Oregon, Illinois 61061
8157216170
info@cmaaa.org
www.cmaaa.org