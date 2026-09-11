© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Christmas with Chicago Master Singers

Christmas with Chicago Master Singers

Experience this beloved tradition! Enjoy traditional carols such as Joy to the World and The First Noel, CMS favorites including Angels’ Carol and Still, Still, Still, and the always popular sing-along, featuring harp and organ. Music Director John C. Hughes conducts.

Glenview Community Church
19-49
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Chicago Master Singers
847-604-1067
info@chicagomastersingers.org
https://www.chicagomastersingers.org
Glenview Community Church
1000 Elm St
Glenview, Illinois 60025