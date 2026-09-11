Christmas with Chicago Master Singers
Christmas with Chicago Master Singers
Experience this beloved tradition! Enjoy traditional carols such as Joy to the World and The First Noel, CMS favorites including Angels’ Carol and Still, Still, Still, and the always popular sing-along, featuring harp and organ. Music Director John C. Hughes conducts.
Glenview Community Church
19-49
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Chicago Master Singers
847-604-1067
info@chicagomastersingers.org
Glenview Community Church
1000 Elm StGlenview, Illinois 60025