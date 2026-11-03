Christ in Culture: C.S. Lewis and the Great Divorce

St. Andrew's "Christ in Culture" series explores the intersection of faith and literature each month with public reading and discussion. Part 2 of C.S. Lewis's modern classic "The Great Divorce" explores a fictional journey through heaven--and hell. Future installments include works by J.R.R. Tolkien and Flannery O'Connor.

Jan. 23, 2027 | Good Country People

Feb. 20, 2027 | Leaf by Niggle

Mar. 13, 2027 | The River

Apr. 24, 2027 | The Screwtape Letters, Part 1

May 22, 2027 | The Screwtape Letters, Part 2

Jun. 19, 2027 | The Displaced Person