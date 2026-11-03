Christ in Culture: C.S. Lewis and the Great Divorce
Christ in Culture: C.S. Lewis and the Great Divorce
St. Andrew's "Christ in Culture" series explores the intersection of faith and literature each month with public reading and discussion. Part 2 of C.S. Lewis's modern classic "The Great Divorce" explores a fictional journey through heaven--and hell. Future installments include works by J.R.R. Tolkien and Flannery O'Connor.
Jan. 23, 2027 | Good Country People
Feb. 20, 2027 | Leaf by Niggle
Mar. 13, 2027 | The River
Apr. 24, 2027 | The Screwtape Letters, Part 1
May 22, 2027 | The Screwtape Letters, Part 2
Jun. 19, 2027 | The Displaced Person
St. Andrew Evangelical-Lutheran Church
09:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
St. Andrew Evangelical-Lutheran Church
8156246051
office@standrewrockton.com
St. Andrew Evangelical-Lutheran Church
511 W. Rockton Rd.Rockton, Illinois 61072
8156246051
pastor@standrewrockton.com