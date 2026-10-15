Chicago Bronze Handbell Ensemble in Concert
Chicago Bronze Handbell Ensemble in Concert
Join Chicago Bronze, a seven octave professional handbell ensemble, for their winter concert season, a joyful celebration of the sounds of the season.
Experience the unique sights and sounds of Chicago's renowned handbell ensemble as they perform selections ranging from classical to sacred and from contemplative to whimsical.
First Congregational Church of Dundee
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Chicago Bronze Handbell Ensemble
First Congregational Church of Dundee
900 S 8th StWest Dundee, Illinois 60118