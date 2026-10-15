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Chicago Bronze Handbell Ensemble in Concert

Chicago Bronze Handbell Ensemble in Concert

Join Chicago Bronze, a seven octave professional handbell ensemble, for their winter concert season, a joyful celebration of the sounds of the season.

Experience the unique sights and sounds of Chicago's renowned handbell ensemble as they perform selections ranging from classical to sacred and from contemplative to whimsical.

Ela Public Library
01:30 PM - 02:30 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Chicago Bronze Handbell Ensemble
chicagobronze.org
Ela Public Library
275 Mohawk Trail
Lake Zurich, Illinois
https://chicagobronze.org/concerts/