Chicago Bronze Handbell Ensemble in Concert
Chicago Bronze Handbell Ensemble in Concert
Join Chicago Bronze, a seven octave professional handbell ensemble, for their winter concert season, a joyful celebration of the sounds of the season.
Experience the unique sights and sounds of Chicago's renowned handbell ensemble as they perform selections ranging from classical to sacred and from contemplative to whimsical.
Ela Public Library
01:30 PM - 02:30 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Chicago Bronze Handbell Ensemble