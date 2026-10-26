Bread & Roses Chorus to Present Seasonal Program: Under the Same Moon

Bread & Roses Chorus will present their annual holiday concert, “Under the Same Moon” on Saturday, December 5, 2026 in two presentations with the first at 1 p.m. and the second at 3 p.m. at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 900 Normal Road , DeKalb, IL. These afternoon concerts will feature multicultural seasonal songs and holiday fun!



The program will feature treble voices singing a cappella and accompanied by a variety of instruments. The chorus will present holiday favorites in their native languages, including the traditional German language carol “Still, Still, Still”, the perennial favorite “Carol of the Bells” (“Shchedryk”) in its original Ukrainian, and the haunting Lakota lullaby “Chante Waste Hoksila.” Other notable works include a luscious arrangement of Bing Crosby’s sentimental Christmas classic “White Christmas,” the angelic “Walking on Air” from the film “The Snowman,” a holiday version of Glen Miller’s big band staple “Gettin’ in the Mood (for Christmas),” as well as some fun holiday musical romps, “A Tongue Twister Holiday” and “The Holiday Tango!”

Through music, Bread & Roses will remind audiences that although the Earth is wide and differences between us may seem vast, we are all UNDER THE SAME MOON. These afternoon concerts are sure to warm hearts and shine musical light as the shortest days of the year approach.