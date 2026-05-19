BOURBON COUNTRY

Saturday, August 22, 2026 | 7:00 PM

Tickets start at $29* Members save 30%

(All-in pricing includes a $4 Box Office Fee. An $8 Order fee will be applied at checkout to the entire order.)

Bourbon Country delivers a high-energy blend of country favorites and classic rock hits, creating a sound that feels both timeless and fresh.

From the storytelling roots of Johnny Cash and Garth Brooks to the iconic sounds of the Eagles, Elton John, and beyond, Bourbon Country brings a crowd-pleasing mix of genres to every performance. With the added flair of live fiddle and occasional strings, their dynamic show guarantees something for everyone—familiar songs, powerful harmonies, and an unforgettable night of music.

Bourbon Country is very excited to be back on the outdoor stage at Raue Center’s Arts On The Green, presenting an all-new country music show spanning decades of country music up to today’s top hits. Fun songs, rockin’ songs, poignant songs, and the whole range of what country music does best.

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Don’t forget to become a RaueNOW Member to save 30%!

*Tickets are non-refundable and non-exchangeable.

Box Office Fee – A $4 per ticket charge to support the ticketing software.

Order Fee – A $8 per order charge that helps operate and invest back in our historic venue.

Patron Code of Conduct: Be courteous. Inform staff if you feel or observe any harassment. We reserve the right to remove any guest at any time. For more information, please visit rauecenter.org.

Questions? Contact our Box Office at 815-356-9212; boxoffice@rauecenter.org

Raue Center For The Arts is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to enriching the lives of all through the arts.