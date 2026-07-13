SLIDESHOW: Our favorite photos from Familia Fest 2026
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This year's winning team was Los Gallos.
Kyle Roland, WNIJ
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The day included an adult soccer tournament, free kid's clinic led by DeKalb County United, live performances and information about community resources.
Sam Naftzger
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Players with DeKalb County United lead a free soccer skills clinic for children ages five to 13.
Sam Naftzger
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The day included an adult soccer tournament, free kid's clinic led by DeKalb County United, live performances and information about community resources.
Sam Naftzger
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El Jimador did a live guacamole demonstration with free samples.
Sam Naftzger
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New to this year's festival was a car show.
Sam Naftzger
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New to this year's festival was a car show.
Sam Naftzger
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New to this year's festival was a car show. This was the "Audience Choice" car.
Sam Naftzger
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New to this year's festival was car show.
Sam Naftzger
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DeKalb Public Library hosted a bilingual story time.
Sam Naftzger
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A member of Dance Dimensions performs at Familia Fest 2026
Sam Naftzger
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NIU STEAM hosted the popular "racing robots" at Familia Fest 2026.
Sam Naftzger
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This is the third year for the family friendly event.
Sam Naftzger
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The day included an adult soccer tournament, free kid's clinic led by DeKalb County United, live performances and information about community resources.
Sam Naftzger
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The day included an adult soccer tournament, free kid's clinic led by DeKalb County United, live performances and information about community resources.
Sam Naftzger
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Reporter Rafael Olavarría (pictured with WNIJ staff) shared information with families about Factchequeado's Scam-Desafío: a free interactive course on WhatsApp to learn how to spot online scams.
Sam Naftzger
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The day included an adult soccer tournament, free kid's clinic led by DeKalb County United, live performances and information about community resources.
Sam Naftzger
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The day included an adult soccer tournament, free kid's clinic led by DeKalb County United, live performances and information about community resources.
Sam Naftzger
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The day included an adult soccer tournament, free kid's clinic led by DeKalb County United, live performances and information about community resources.
Sam Naftzger
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The day included an adult soccer tournament, free kid's clinic led by DeKalb County United, live performances and information about community resources.
Sam Naftzger
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The day included an adult soccer tournament, free kid's clinic led by DeKalb County United, live performances and information about community resources.
Sam Naftzger
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The day included an adult soccer tournament, free kid's clinic led by DeKalb County United, live performances and information about community resources.
Sam Naftzger
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The day included an adult soccer tournament, free kid's clinic led by DeKalb County United, live performances and information about community resources.
Sam Naftzger
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Information about this year's DeKalb Downtown Day of the Dead event to be held this fall.
Sam Naftzger
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The day included an adult soccer tournament, free kid's clinic led by DeKalb County United, live performances and information about community resources.
Sam Naftzger
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Laura Anderson, owner of Create Health Mobility and organizer of DeKalb's downtown Day of the Dead, leads children in one of three piñatas donated by Anderson and Fresh Market of DeKalb.
Sam Naftzger
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Laura Anderson, owner of Create Health Mobility and organizer of DeKalb's downtown Day of the Dead, leads children in one of three piñatas donated by Anderson and Fresh Market of DeKalb.
Sam Naftzger
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Laura Anderson, owner of Create Health Mobility and organizer of DeKalb's downtown Day of the Dead, leads children in one of three piñatas donated by Anderson and Fresh Market of DeKalb.
Sam Natfzger
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Singer Mark Walters performs at WNIJ's Familia Fest on July 11, 2026.
Sam Naftzger
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4-C leads a bilingual story time at Familia Fest.
Sam Naftzger
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The day included an adult soccer tournament, free kid's clinic led by DeKalb County United, live performances and information about community resources.
Sam Naftzger
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The day included an adult soccer tournament, free kid's clinic led by DeKalb County United, live performances and information about community resources.
Sam Naftzger
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The soccer tournament featured twelve teams in competition.
Sam Naftzger
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The day included an adult soccer tournament, free kid's clinic led by DeKalb County United, live performances and information about community resources.
Sam Naftzger
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The soccer tournament featured twelve teams in competition.
Sam Naftzger
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A flower crown craft led by Laura Anderson, organizer of DeKalb downtown Day of the Dead
Sam Naftzger
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Familia Fest 2026
Sam Naftzger
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The day included an adult soccer tournament, free kid's clinic led by DeKalb County United, live performances and information about community resources.
Sam Naftzger
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The day included an adult soccer tournament, free kid's clinic led by DeKalb County United, live performances and information about community resources.
Sam Naftzger
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The day included an adult soccer tournament, free kid's clinic led by DeKalb County United, live performances and information about community resources.
Sam Naftzger
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The day included an adult soccer tournament, free kid's clinic led by DeKalb County United, live performances and information about community resources.
Sam Naftzger
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The day included an adult soccer tournament, free kid's clinic led by DeKalb County United, live performances and information about community resources.
Sam Naftzger
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The day included an adult soccer tournament, free kid's clinic led by DeKalb County United, live performances and information about community resources.
Sam Naftzger
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WNIJ staff and volunteers
Familia Fest, hosted by WNIJ, featured a 14+ soccer tournament and kid's skills clinic led by DeKalb County United. The family friendly event also included stage performances by Mark Walters, Dance Dimensions Academy, bilingual story times from the DeKalb Public Library and 4-C, racing robots from NIU STEAM, an adoption event in partnership with Tails Humane Society and community connections throughout the day.