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SLIDESHOW: Our favorite photos from Familia Fest 2026

Northern Public Radio | By Sam Naftzger
Published July 13, 2026 at 5:25 PM CDT
This year's winning team was Los Gallos.
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This year's winning team was Los Gallos.
Kyle Roland, WNIJ
The day included an adult soccer tournament, free kid's clinic led by DeKalb County United, live performances and information about community resources.
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The day included an adult soccer tournament, free kid's clinic led by DeKalb County United, live performances and information about community resources.
Sam Naftzger
Players with DeKalb County United lead a free soccer skills clinic for children ages five to 13.
3 of 49  — Familia Fest Photos/FFPhoto30.jpg
Players with DeKalb County United lead a free soccer skills clinic for children ages five to 13.
Sam Naftzger
4 of 49  — Familia Fest Photos/FFPhoto38.jpg
The day included an adult soccer tournament, free kid's clinic led by DeKalb County United, live performances and information about community resources.
5 of 49  — Familia Fest Photos/FFPhoto11.jpg
The day included an adult soccer tournament, free kid's clinic led by DeKalb County United, live performances and information about community resources.
Sam Naftzger
El Jimador did a live guacamole demonstration with free samples.
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El Jimador did a live guacamole demonstration with free samples.
Sam Naftzger
New to this year's festival was a car show.
7 of 49  — Familia Fest Photos/FFPhoto14.jpg
New to this year's festival was a car show.
Sam Naftzger
New to this year's festival was a car show.
8 of 49  — Familia Fest Photos/FFPhoto16.jpg
New to this year's festival was a car show.
Sam Naftzger
9 of 49  — Familia Fest Photos/FFPhoto8.jpg
New to this year's festival was a car show. This was the "Audience Choice" car.
10 of 49  — Familia Fest Photos/FFPhoto36.jpg
New to this year's festival was a car show. This was the "Audience Choice" car.
Sam Naftzger
New to this year's festival was car show.
11 of 49  — Familia Fest Photos/FFPhoto15.jpg
New to this year's festival was car show.
Sam Naftzger
12 of 49  — Familia Fest Photos/FFPhoto18.jpg
DeKalb Public Library hosted a bilingual story time.
13 of 49  — Familia Fest Photos/FFPhoto17.jpg
DeKalb Public Library hosted a bilingual story time.
Sam Naftzger
A member of Dance Dimensions performs at Familia Fest 2026
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A member of Dance Dimensions performs at Familia Fest 2026
Sam Naftzger
NIU STEAM hosted the popular "racing robots" at Familia Fest 2026.
15 of 49  — Familia Fest Photos/FFPhoto20.jpg
NIU STEAM hosted the popular "racing robots" at Familia Fest 2026.
Sam Naftzger
This is the third year for the family friendly event.
16 of 49  — Familia Fest Photos/FFPhoto19.jpg
This is the third year for the family friendly event.
Sam Naftzger
The day included an adult soccer tournament, free kid's clinic led by DeKalb County United, live performances and information about community resources.
17 of 49  — Familia Fest Photos/FFPhoto12.jpg
The day included an adult soccer tournament, free kid's clinic led by DeKalb County United, live performances and information about community resources.
Sam Naftzger
The day included an adult soccer tournament, free kid's clinic led by DeKalb County United, live performances and information about community resources.
18 of 49  — Familia Fest Photos/FFPhoto21.jpg
The day included an adult soccer tournament, free kid's clinic led by DeKalb County United, live performances and information about community resources.
Sam Naftzger
Reporter Rafael Olavarría (pictured with WNIJ staff) shared information with families about Factchequeado's Scam-Desafío: a free interactive course on WhatsApp to learn how to spot online scams.
19 of 49  — Familia Fest Photos/FFPhoto1.jpg
Reporter Rafael Olavarría (pictured with WNIJ staff) shared information with families about Factchequeado's Scam-Desafío: a free interactive course on WhatsApp to learn how to spot online scams.
Sam Naftzger
The day included an adult soccer tournament, free kid's clinic led by DeKalb County United, live performances and information about community resources.
20 of 49  — Familia Fest Photos/FFPhoto22.jpg
The day included an adult soccer tournament, free kid's clinic led by DeKalb County United, live performances and information about community resources.
Sam Naftzger
The day included an adult soccer tournament, free kid's clinic led by DeKalb County United, live performances and information about community resources.
21 of 49  — Familia Fest Photos/FFPhoto44.jpg
The day included an adult soccer tournament, free kid's clinic led by DeKalb County United, live performances and information about community resources.
Sam Naftzger
The day included an adult soccer tournament, free kid's clinic led by DeKalb County United, live performances and information about community resources.
22 of 49  — Familia Fest Photos/FFPhoto25.jpg
The day included an adult soccer tournament, free kid's clinic led by DeKalb County United, live performances and information about community resources.
Sam Naftzger
The day included an adult soccer tournament, free kid's clinic led by DeKalb County United, live performances and information about community resources.
23 of 49  — Familia Fest Photos/FFPhoto23.jpg
The day included an adult soccer tournament, free kid's clinic led by DeKalb County United, live performances and information about community resources.
Sam Naftzger
The day included an adult soccer tournament, free kid's clinic led by DeKalb County United, live performances and information about community resources.
24 of 49  — Familia Fest Photos/FFPhoto26.jpg
The day included an adult soccer tournament, free kid's clinic led by DeKalb County United, live performances and information about community resources.
Sam Naftzger
The day included an adult soccer tournament, free kid's clinic led by DeKalb County United, live performances and information about community resources.
25 of 49  — Familia Fest Photos/FFPhoto24.jpg
The day included an adult soccer tournament, free kid's clinic led by DeKalb County United, live performances and information about community resources.
Sam Naftzger
The day included an adult soccer tournament, free kid's clinic led by DeKalb County United, live performances and information about community resources.
26 of 49  — Familia Fest Photos/FFPhoto27.jpg
The day included an adult soccer tournament, free kid's clinic led by DeKalb County United, live performances and information about community resources.
Sam Naftzger
Information about this year's DeKalb Downtown Day of the Dead event to be held this fall.
27 of 49  — Familia Fest Photos/FFPhoto29.jpg
Information about this year's DeKalb Downtown Day of the Dead event to be held this fall.
Sam Naftzger
The day included an adult soccer tournament, free kid's clinic led by DeKalb County United, live performances and information about community resources.
28 of 49  — Familia Fest Photos/FFPhoto3.jpg
The day included an adult soccer tournament, free kid's clinic led by DeKalb County United, live performances and information about community resources.
Sam Naftzger
Laura Anderson, owner of Create Health Mobility and organizer of DeKalb's downtown Day of the Dead, leads children in one of three piñatas donated by Anderson and Fresh Market of DeKalb.
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Laura Anderson, owner of Create Health Mobility and organizer of DeKalb's downtown Day of the Dead, leads children in one of three piñatas donated by Anderson and Fresh Market of DeKalb.
Sam Naftzger
Laura Anderson, owner of Create Health Mobility and organizer of DeKalb's downtown Day of the Dead, leads children in one of three piñatas donated by Anderson and Fresh Market of DeKalb.
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Laura Anderson, owner of Create Health Mobility and organizer of DeKalb's downtown Day of the Dead, leads children in one of three piñatas donated by Anderson and Fresh Market of DeKalb.
Sam Naftzger
Laura Anderson, owner of Create Health Mobility and organizer of DeKalb's downtown Day of the Dead, leads children in one of three piñatas donated by Anderson and Fresh Market of DeKalb.
31 of 49  — Familia Fest Photos/FFPhoto34.jpg
Laura Anderson, owner of Create Health Mobility and organizer of DeKalb's downtown Day of the Dead, leads children in one of three piñatas donated by Anderson and Fresh Market of DeKalb.
Sam Natfzger
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Singer Mark Walters performs at WNIJ's Familia Fest on July 11, 2026.
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Singer Mark Walters performs at WNIJ's Familia Fest on July 11, 2026.
Sam Naftzger
4-C leads a bilingual story time at Familia Fest.
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4-C leads a bilingual story time at Familia Fest.
Sam Naftzger
The day included an adult soccer tournament, free kid's clinic led by DeKalb County United, live performances and information about community resources.
35 of 49  — Familia Fest Photos/FFPhoto37.jpg
The day included an adult soccer tournament, free kid's clinic led by DeKalb County United, live performances and information about community resources.
Sam Naftzger
The day included an adult soccer tournament, free kid's clinic led by DeKalb County United, live performances and information about community resources.
36 of 49  — Familia Fest Photos/FFPhoto4.jpg
The day included an adult soccer tournament, free kid's clinic led by DeKalb County United, live performances and information about community resources.
Sam Naftzger
The soccer tournament featured twelve teams in competition.
37 of 49  — Familia Fest Photos/FFPhoto40.jpg
The soccer tournament featured twelve teams in competition.
Sam Naftzger
The day included an adult soccer tournament, free kid's clinic led by DeKalb County United, live performances and information about community resources.
38 of 49  — IMG_6159.jpg
The day included an adult soccer tournament, free kid's clinic led by DeKalb County United, live performances and information about community resources.
Sam Naftzger
The soccer tournament featured twelve teams in competition.
39 of 49  — Familia Fest Photos/FFPhoto39.jpg
The soccer tournament featured twelve teams in competition.
Sam Naftzger
A flower crown craft led by Laura Anderson, organizer of DeKalb downtown Day of the Dead
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A flower crown craft led by Laura Anderson, organizer of DeKalb downtown Day of the Dead
Sam Naftzger
Familia Fest 2026
41 of 49  — Familia Fest Photos/FFPhoto43.jpg
Familia Fest 2026
Sam Naftzger
The day included an adult soccer tournament, free kid's clinic led by DeKalb County United, live performances and information about community resources.
42 of 49  — Familia Fest Photos/FFPhoto45.jpg
The day included an adult soccer tournament, free kid's clinic led by DeKalb County United, live performances and information about community resources.
Sam Naftzger
The day included an adult soccer tournament, free kid's clinic led by DeKalb County United, live performances and information about community resources.
43 of 49  — Familia Fest Photos/FFPhoto47.jpg
The day included an adult soccer tournament, free kid's clinic led by DeKalb County United, live performances and information about community resources.
Sam Naftzger
The day included an adult soccer tournament, free kid's clinic led by DeKalb County United, live performances and information about community resources.
44 of 49  — Familia Fest Photos/FFPhoto48.jpg
The day included an adult soccer tournament, free kid's clinic led by DeKalb County United, live performances and information about community resources.
Sam Naftzger
The day included an adult soccer tournament, free kid's clinic led by DeKalb County United, live performances and information about community resources.
45 of 49  — Familia Fest Photos/FFPhoto5.jpg
The day included an adult soccer tournament, free kid's clinic led by DeKalb County United, live performances and information about community resources.
Sam Naftzger
The day included an adult soccer tournament, free kid's clinic led by DeKalb County United, live performances and information about community resources.
46 of 49  — Familia Fest Photos/FFPhoto49.jpg
The day included an adult soccer tournament, free kid's clinic led by DeKalb County United, live performances and information about community resources.
Sam Naftzger
47 of 49  — Familia Fest Photos/FFPhoto50.jpg
The day included an adult soccer tournament, free kid's clinic led by DeKalb County United, live performances and information about community resources.
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The day included an adult soccer tournament, free kid's clinic led by DeKalb County United, live performances and information about community resources.
Sam Naftzger
WNIJ staff and volunteers
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WNIJ staff and volunteers

Familia Fest, hosted by WNIJ, featured a 14+ soccer tournament and kid's skills clinic led by DeKalb County United. The family friendly event also included stage performances by Mark Walters, Dance Dimensions Academy, bilingual story times from the DeKalb Public Library and 4-C, racing robots from NIU STEAM, an adoption event in partnership with Tails Humane Society and community connections throughout the day.
WNIJ News
Sam Naftzger
Sam Naftzger is a general assignment reporter with Northern Public Radio. As a DeKalb native, they grew up listening to WNIJ on car rides to and from school with their dad. They are a graduate of Knox College and the Public Affairs Reporting program at the University of Illinois-Springfield. Naftzger previously worked at WNIJ as a multimedia producer for music program Sessions from Studio A. Outside of work, they enjoy writing fiction, playing the bass guitar and watching old B movies.
See stories by Sam Naftzger