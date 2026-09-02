BCCD's Fall Celebration for National Public Lands Day!

Join the Boone County Conservation District for some fall family fun as we come together for a planting party to plant native shrubs and trees at LIB Conservation Area! Please register for a time to attend so we can plan parking and tools for the planting activity.

You are welcome to attend the event as a walk-in participant or group, but we may need to adjust your planting schedule if all available tools are taken when you arrive.

You will be invited to select a tree placed in a pre-dug hole. You will learn the proper way to plant the tree from BCCD Natural Resource Management staff and ensure that it is at the proper depth.

Stop by a booth to learn more about the benefits of trees in our community. You can participate in an art activity and get your photo taken with the tree you helped plant!

You are welcome to enjoy a treat from Edwards Apple Orchard after planting a tree.

This is a free event, but registration is required. To register, please visit https://www.bccdil.org/bccd-fall-celebration-event-for-national-public-lands-day/. For any questions comments, or concerns, contact the office at 815-547-7935 or email dgrelecki@bccdil.org.

*Funding support for this project was provided by the IRA through the USDA Forest Service Eastern Region. This institution is an equal opportunity provider. These funds are administered by the Morton Arboretum’s Chicago Region Trees Initiative (CRTI).

