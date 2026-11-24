BCCD Volunteer Saturday - Brush Clearing
BCCD Volunteer Saturday - Brush Clearing
Join the Boone County Conservation District for a morning of giving back to nature as we put our efforts towards clearing brush and invasive species to support our local wildlife and habitats! No experience is necessary - we provide the tools and instruction; you provide the enthusiasm! We will meet at Spencer Conservation Area. Warm beverages and snacks will be provided. Registration is required. To register, please call 815-547-7935 or email dgrelecki@bccdil.org.
Spencer Conservation Area
09:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Boone County Conservation District
8155477935
office@bccdil.org
Spencer Conservation Area
603 N. Appleton Rd.Belvidere, Illinois 61008
8155477935
office@bccdil.org