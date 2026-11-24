Join the Boone County Conservation District for a morning of giving back to nature as we put our efforts towards clearing brush and invasive species to support our local wildlife and habitats! No experience is necessary - we provide the tools and instruction; you provide the enthusiasm! We will meet at Spencer Conservation Area. Warm beverages and snacks will be provided. Registration is required. To register, please call 815-547-7935 or email dgrelecki@bccdil.org.