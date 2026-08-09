August QPR Training meeting

Our mission is to equip adult teams who work with youth under 18 with the skills and resources needed to recognize and respond to youth mental health crises. After an hour and half of in-person or virtual lecture, you will receive your certificate.

This certificate: focuses on Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR); A suicide prevention gatekeeper training that teaches adults how to recognize warning signs, offer hope, and refer youth to life-saving professional care.

So apply to learn how to be a resource for the youth struggling with mental health challenges within your community and work environment, through our free Youth Mental Health First Aid or QPR trainings. For more information, please email: Ymhfirstaid@niu.edu.