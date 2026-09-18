Art in the Park...ing Lot is a family friendly event that all are welcome to attend! There will be live music by 2 wonderful musicians Jeff Layng and Mark Dvorak, art and community resource vendors and opportunities for children & youth to make a painting on canvass which they can take home, children's games & food trucks from which you can purchase food & drink! 3 free tacos will be given to the 1st 100 attendees. There will also be free children's books and free produce! We hope many will join us for a fun afternoon! If you have questions please email us at inscapecollective@gmail.com because we are only open and able to take calls on Saturdays between 11 AM & 4 PM.