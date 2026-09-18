Anything Goes Art Exhibit
Anything Goes Art Exhibit
Artists' Reception: Friday, October 16, 2026, 5:30pm-7pm
Exhibit Dates: October 16, 2026-December 20, 2026
Exhibit free and open to the public: M–Th | 10am–5pm
Loretta & William Reif Gallery at Womanspace
This exhibition celebrates the creative spirit in all its forms, bringing together a vibrant mix of styles, subjects, and mediums. From painting and photography to sculpture, mixed media, and beyond, each piece offers a unique glimpse into the ways artists see, interpret, and connect with the world. Come explore, discover, and be inspired by the creativity on display.
Womanspace
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Womanspace
815-877-0118
info@womanspace-rockford.org
Artist Group Info
denise@womanspace-rockford.org
Womanspace
3333 Maria Linden Dr.Rockford, Illinois 61114
8158770118
liz@womanspace-rockford.org