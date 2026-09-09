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An Evening with a Psychic Medium

An Evening with a Psychic Medium

This informational session, hosted by psychic medium Toni Reed, is designed to peel back the curtain on what it is truly like to live with a sixth sense. Rather than a spooky spectacle, this event aims to demystify intuitive gifts, foster a comfortable community dialogue, and increase public understanding of mediumship in a welcoming environment. A Q&A session will follow the presentation.

This free event is intended for adults and is sponsored by the Friends of the Library. No registration is required.

For more information, please contact amyf@dkpl.org or (815) 756-9568 ext. 6108.

DeKalb Public Library
07:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 19 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

DeKalb Public Library
(815) 756-9568
samanthah@dkpl.org
http://dkpl.org/
DeKalb Public Library
309 Oak Street
DeKalb, Illinois 60115
(815) 756-9568
samanthah@dkpl.org
http://dkpl.org/