AI Made Simple: Everyday Uses and 5 Tips to Stay Safe Online

Artificial intelligence is changing how we work, communicate, and navigate everyday life, but what does it really mean for you? Join Ben Sondgeroth for an approachable introduction to AI, including practical ways tools like ChatGPT can help with everyday tasks, along with a better understanding of their benefits and limitations. We'll also explore Ben's five best tips for protecting your personal information, recognizing online scams, and staying cyber secure. Whether you're curious about AI or simply want to feel more confident using technology, this session will provide helpful information and practical strategies you can put to use right away.