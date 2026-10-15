© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

AI Made Simple: Everyday Uses and 5 Tips to Stay Safe Online

AI Made Simple: Everyday Uses and 5 Tips to Stay Safe Online

Artificial intelligence is changing how we work, communicate, and navigate everyday life, but what does it really mean for you? Join Ben Sondgeroth for an approachable introduction to AI, including practical ways tools like ChatGPT can help with everyday tasks, along with a better understanding of their benefits and limitations. We'll also explore Ben's five best tips for protecting your personal information, recognizing online scams, and staying cyber secure. Whether you're curious about AI or simply want to feel more confident using technology, this session will provide helpful information and practical strategies you can put to use right away.

Odell Public Library
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

The Whiteside Forum
8157185347
marcadami53@gmail.com

Artist Group Info

marcadami53@gmail.com
Odell Public Library
307 S. Madison St.
MORRISON, Illinois 61270
8157185347
marcadami53@gmail.com