A Turn up for the Books: Musical and Cultural Revolutions - 'America’s Talking Book: The Emergence of the 78-rpm Record Album as Text and Technology for the Dissemination of Black Culture'
A Turn up for the Books: Musical and Cultural Revolutions - 'America’s Talking Book: The Emergence of the 78-rpm Record Album as Text and Technology for the Dissemination of Black Culture'
Presenter: Professor Tim A. Ryan, Department of English, Northern Illinois University, "America’s Talking Book: The Emergence of the 78-rpm Record Album as Text and Technology for the Dissemination of Black Culture”
NIU Libraries Rare Books and Special Collections
12:00 PM - 01:30 PM on Thu, 5 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
NIU Libraries: Special Collections and Archives
8157530255
rbsc@niu.edu
Artist Group Info
bmcgowan@niu.edu
NIU Libraries Rare Books and Special Collections
217 Normal RoadDeKalb, Illinois 60115
8157530255
rbsc@niu.edu