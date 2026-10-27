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A Turn up for the Books: Musical and Cultural Revolutions - 'America’s Talking Book: The Emergence of the 78-rpm Record Album as Text and Technology for the Dissemination of Black Culture'

A Turn up for the Books: Musical and Cultural Revolutions - 'America’s Talking Book: The Emergence of the 78-rpm Record Album as Text and Technology for the Dissemination of Black Culture'

Presenter: Professor Tim A. Ryan, Department of English, Northern Illinois University, "America’s Talking Book: The Emergence of the 78-rpm Record Album as Text and Technology for the Dissemination of Black Culture”

NIU Libraries Rare Books and Special Collections
12:00 PM - 01:30 PM on Thu, 5 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

NIU Libraries: Special Collections and Archives
8157530255
rbsc@niu.edu
Northern Illinois University Libraries

Artist Group Info

bmcgowan@niu.edu
NIU Libraries Rare Books and Special Collections
217 Normal Road
DeKalb, Illinois 60115
8157530255
rbsc@niu.edu
https://libguides.niu.edu/c.php?g=1343439