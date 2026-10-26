A Remarkable Stillness: Songs of Prayer and Meditation
A Remarkable Stillness: Songs of Prayer and Meditation
Join Camerata Emanon Singers and musical guests directed by Timm Adams for an emotional and diverse look at prayer across time and traditions. Camerata will explore sung prayers and mantras from Hasidic, Hindu, Buddhist, Islamic (Sufi), and Christian perspectives, including a stirring spiritual.
From reflective to rousing, the music of Thomas Tallis, Moses Hogan, Hussein Janmohamed, Ola Gjeilo, and more, will stir both heart and intellect.
SecondFirst Church
$15 ($5 for students) at the door
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Camerata Emanon
camerataemanon@gmail.com
SecondFirst Church
318 N. Church St.Rockford, Illinois 61101