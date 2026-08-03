Celebrate 815 Day at Rockford's history museum! It's a free day, so access to Museum exhibits and the Victorian Village are free!

Visitors will receive an 8.15% discount on Museum Gift Shop purchases, excluding food, beverages and sale items.

Watch the Rock River Blacksmith Guild work metal into beautiful creations.

Stop by the Main Museum Center to tour exhibits including "The Girls of Summer" about the Rockford Peaches, "Many Faces, One Community" and "Camp Grant."

Children may run the obstacle course in the Camp Grant exhibit!

Through August, check out our temporary exhibit about Joyce Hill Westerman (1925-2021). She grew up in Kenosha playing in the county softball league and in an industrial league. In 1945, Hill joined the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League as catcher for the Grand Rapids Chicks.

Between 1945 and 1952, Hill played on five of the AAGPBL teams as catcher, and later as first baseman and outfielder. Although she never played for the Peaches, she spent several seasons with the Peoria Redwings. Following the 1950 season, Hill married Raymond A. Westerman and played for two more seasons.

Upon her death in 2021, Westerman left mementos of her baseball career with her granddaughter, Tracy Sunday. We are ever grateful to Sunday for loaning the collection to Midway Village Museum for display from July 1 to Aug. 31, 2026.

No pets allowed; however, service animals are permitted.

No trip would be complete with stopping in the Gift Shop. There you will find delightful items including Sock Monkeys, Rockford Peaches and Camp Grant merchandise, clothing, bobble head dolls and so much more.

Questions? Call 815-397-9112.