77th Grand Detour Arts Festival
77th Grand Detour Arts Festival
A one-day show held on the grounds of the beautiful John Deere Historic Site in Grand Detour, IL. The festival includes a juried art show, student art show, live music all day, and great food. The museum and blacksmith shop is open during the festival.
John Deere Historic Site
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 13 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Detour Arts Festival Committee
Artist Group Info
lynnroe@gmail.com
John Deere Historic Site
8334 S. Clinton St.Grand Detour, Illinois 61021
gdafestival@gmail.com