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77th Grand Detour Arts Festival

77th Grand Detour Arts Festival

A one-day show held on the grounds of the beautiful John Deere Historic Site in Grand Detour, IL. The festival includes a juried art show, student art show, live music all day, and great food. The museum and blacksmith shop is open during the festival.

John Deere Historic Site
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 13 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Grand Detour Arts Festival Committee

Artist Group Info

lynnroe@gmail.com
John Deere Historic Site
8334 S. Clinton St.
Grand Detour, Illinois 61021
gdafestival@gmail.com