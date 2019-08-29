© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts
rsz_wniu_classical905_logo.png
Classical WNIU
Classical WNIU is Northern Illinois' home for the best in Classical Music and the Arts. Listen at 90.5fm in Northern Illinois, and also 105.7fm in Rockford, IL.

Sessions from Studio A - Taylor Rogers

Northern Public Radio | By Carl Nelson
Published August 29, 2019 at 7:00 PM CDT
screen_shot_2019-08-29_at_10.27.18_am_0.png
WNIJ
Taylor Rogers performing in WNIJ's Studio A

Hear the music of Taylor Rogers on this week's Sessions from Studio A. Taylor Rogers is a singer/songwriter from Chicago who blew us away with her live looping of guitar and vocals to create rich and textured soundscapes. 

Taylor Rogers performing "8900" in WNIJ's Studio A.

Taylor Rogers performing "Waves" in WNIJ's Studio A.

Find more from Taylor at her website or Facebook page.

Tags

Arts ArtsSessions From Studio A
Related Stories