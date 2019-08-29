Classical WNIU is Northern Illinois' home for the best in Classical Music and the Arts. Listen at 90.5fm in Northern Illinois, and also 105.7fm in Rockford, IL.
Sessions from Studio A - Taylor Rogers
Hear the music of Taylor Rogers on this week's Sessions from Studio A. Taylor Rogers is a singer/songwriter from Chicago who blew us away with her live looping of guitar and vocals to create rich and textured soundscapes.
Taylor Rogers performing "8900" in WNIJ's Studio A.
Taylor Rogers performing "Waves" in WNIJ's Studio A.