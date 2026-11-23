John Ackerman is walking through a field on his farm in central Illinois, an area dubbed the “pumpkin capital of the world.” He grows corn, soybeans, wheat and, of course, lots and lots of pumpkins for Thanksgiving pies.

This was the first fall in more than 25 years that Ackerman didn’t open up the farm to the public for families to buy pumpkins and enjoy seasonal festivities.

“We used to have all our pumpkins displayed out front here,” he said, gesturing to a now bare piece of land next to a gravel parking lot.

The decision was a long time coming, Ackerman said. He and his wife aren’t getting any younger, and running the front-facing part of the business was also growing too pricey.

“Financially, the labor costs had almost doubled in a six year period,” he said.

Abigail Bottar / Harvest Public Media John Ackerman gestures toward the building that used to house the farm's storefront on Nov. 6, 2026. The building was originally constructed in 1960 by his dad the year before he was born as a farrowing house for piglets, he says. He and his wife plan to renovate it to be their retirement home.

That’s not the only thing that’s gotten more expensive. Farmers have been slammed this year by high costs for diesel, fertilizer and farm equipment, making it harder to stay out of the red.

“Not once in my life have I not turned a profit,” Ackerman said. “There’s been some tough times, and there have been some droughts that were really bad. But this year, I was pushing the pencil early on, and I thought, ‘This time I’ll take a loss on this farm.’”

Whether it’s pumpkins, cranberries or turkeys — the producers behind many of Thanksgiving’s staples are working harder than ever to make ends meet. Farmers in the Midwest and Great Plains are not only contending with rising costs to raise their crops, they’re also dealing with lots of extreme weather.

Floods, hail and drought

Ackerman managed to eke out a profit, but he said the weather certainly didn’t help.

Flooding, the second worst he’s experienced in his life, hurt his pumpkin yield. He said he remembers watching wooden planks in his field get picked up by rushing water and carried across his driveway into his neighbor’s field.

“I feel like my pumpkins that had water running through the field in a flood, I feel like they were probably 80-85% of a normal yield, which is disappointing,” Ackerman said. “But then again, in a year like this it could have been way, way worse.”

Abigail Bottar / Harvest Public Media John Ackerman poses with some of the pumpkins he grew this season on Nov. 6, 2026.

Wisconsin cranberry farmers, the country’s top producers of the crop, also faced a stormy year. Hail hit at the beginning, middle and end of the season.

“There was just too much damage this year to be able to pull out a good crop,” said Grant Holley, executive director of the Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association.

It's the second year in a row that hail has significantly damaged the fruit, he said, and the yield will be below average this year. There’s been an excess of cranberries in recent years, so the lower yield could help even things out.

“We’re OK, but it’s two years in a row after we use some of those cranberries that we have in surplus in large freezers,” Holley said. “That’s where folks get a little bit more concerned.”

Farmers are relatively prepared for this variability, he said, but the industry is anxious to see if they’ll have to endure a third year of bad weather.

Lance Cheung / USDA A file photo showing cranberries in a demonstration cranberry bog in Washington D.C. in 2017. Hail severely damaged Wisconsin's cranberry crop this year.

In Texas, the overall pecan crop is predicted to be higher than average. Still, high temperatures and drought put pressure on at least one orchard in central Texas.

“We had somewhere in the neighborhood of 60 to 70 days at or near 100 degrees in a row with very little rain,” said owner Troy Swift. “So that stresses out the trees.”

Swift’s yield will be half of what it typically is, he said, which makes it harder for him to turn a profit.

“Realistically, I’m gonna say somewhere between a small loss and breakeven,” Swift said.

Some relief

Swift was able to save a bit of money by practicing regenerative agriculture in growing his pecan crop.

He doesn’t mow as much as he used to, reducing his diesel use, and uses soil biology to measure the health of his soil, which has reduced his fertilizer use.

“I kind of saw the writing on the wall about fertilizer in particular going higher,” Swift said.

Michael Minasi / KUT News Troy Swift's pecan orchard in 2025. Regenerative agriculture practices, like reducing mowing and using soil biology, have reduced his reliance on expensive inputs like diesel and fertilizer on his pecan orchard.

In the Upper Midwest, potatoes had a great growing season with near perfect weather conditions, according to Zeke Jennings, marketing and communication manager at the Michigan Potato Industry Commission.

But they still had to deal with the high diesel costs.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order allowing agriculture equipment operators to use dyed diesel on the highway through the end of the year. Jennings said potato farmers were grateful when Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a similar executive order to suspend local restrictions. Governors in many other states have done the same.

“This is harvest season. There are a lot of trucks on the road transporting potatoes from one place to another,” Jennings said. “The field to the packing shed or the packing shed to buyers. So to have some relief now, even if it’s temporary, is welcome.”

At the same time, potato farmers are hoping for better pricing for this year’s crop, especially given how high costs have been recently.

“The price due to some excess potatoes in the market last year was not on the best side,” Jennings said. “They were kind of feeling it a bit at both ends.”

Jamie Welch Jaro / USDA Potato growers in Michigan had near perfect weather conditions for their growing season, but they still struggled with high costs for diesel and fertilizer.

Feed costs and bird flu

Farmers in Minnesota, Indiana, Missouri and Iowa are raising the centerpiece of most Thanksgiving meals: turkey.

Those farmers are dealing with two main obstacles this year, according to Jada Thompson, a poultry economist at the University of Arkansas.

“The turkey industry is facing these kind of headwind challenges of feed costs and bird flu,” she said.

Feed for the birds can make up to 75% of the cost of raising them, Thompson said, and that cost has been rising as it gets more expensive to grow corn and soybeans.

U.S. Department of Agriculture Turkey is the centerpiece of most Thanksgiving meals, and farmers this year have been facing high costs for feed and what’s become an annual problem – bird flu.

Then, there’s bird flu, which tends to surge during the fall migration of wild birds that can carry the virus.

“One of the biggest areas for migratory bird pathways is flowing through the Mississippi Flyway,” Thompson said, “and it’s coming straight down into Minnesota, which is one of the largest producers of turkeys.”

So far, the outbreak has been moderate compared to years past, she said.

Even with bird flu outbreaks, the industry works hard to make sure turkeys are available for the holidays, Thompson said.

“They want turkeys to continue to stay the high point of Thanksgiving,” she said