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After a busy harvest in October, Rochelle Hoffman's cranberry marsh in western Wisconsin is getting ready for a long winter's nap.

Her family will soon put the burgundy vines "to bed" for the year, covering them with a layer of ice to protect the perennial crop from winter damage.

"The bud for next year is already on the vines right now, which is pretty exciting, and a little stressful because you want to make sure that you are protecting those for your crop for next year," said Hoffman, who is a fifth-generation grower.

Cranberries are an American staple for the holiday season, whether used as fresh berries or served as sauce straight from the can.

This year's crop is expected to be below normal in the Midwest after back-to-back years of challenging weather conditions.

Hail was the biggest issue for Wisconsin growers, according to Grant Holley, executive director of the Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association. The state produces around 60% of the U.S. cranberry crop each year.

"We have never seen hail come in as early as it did this year and stay as late as it did this year," Holley said. "The hail season can, usually, be two to three weeks, where we all have hopes and prayers. But lord, it's been two to three months this year at a bare minimum."

Angela Major / Wisconsin Public Radio Cranberries are dispensed into a truck after being sucked up through the berry pump at the Wisconsin Cranberry Research Station in Black River Falls, Wisconsin in this file photo from 2021.

Holley said the vines are most vulnerable during flowering in June, a phase that is critical to both this year's crop and the following year's because of the perennial plant's life cycle.

It's exactly when hail hit Wisconsin this year and last year, Holley said. He said smoky conditions from Canadian wildfires in 2025 also impacted bees' ability to pollinate the cranberry vines.

"As our bees were dodging hail, they were also not really happy with the smoky air at the same time," he said. "This isn't a shocker that our (crop) this year is lower. Most of our folks knew this was coming."

Holley believes the untimely hail events are an example of more extreme weather patterns that have been linked to climate change.

Randy Forster, owner of Minnesota Cranberry Company, said unexpected weather events are always a risk for cranberries and any other crop.

"The cranberry industry is trying to have hardier vines, more resistance to this and that, but it doesn't always work according to the theories," said Forster, who is the only cranberry grower in Minnesota.

His own marsh is still recovering from an unexpected warm spell in winter several years ago, which melted his ice layer and left his vines vulnerable to damage from freezing.

Angela Major / Wisconsin Public Radio Cranberries floating on water are ready to be harvested at the Wisconsin Cranberry Research Station in Black River Falls, Wisconsin, in this 2021 file photo.

Increased costs hit cranberry producers, too

This year's lower yields come at the same time that all farmers are managing increased costs for critical supplies like diesel fuel, fertilizer and farm equipment.

Last month, the Trump administration announced it would provide $8 billion in direct payments to producers through a new Harvest Fuel Relief program . Specialty crops like cranberries were not automatically included, and were instead instructed to submit data on increased fuel costs "for USDA's consideration."

While his costs were higher this year, Forster said cranberry prices tend to remain stable. That means he knows how much he can spend and still earn a profit for the season.

In Wisconsin, Hoffman said the company she uses to haul her cranberries at harvest added surcharges to her bill to cover higher diesel prices. She feels like production costs are at "an all-time high."

Despite the challenges, both Hoffman and Forster said the industry is feeling optimistic about the future thanks to emerging research on the health benefits of cranberries.

There's some evidence products made from the tart fruit can reduce the risk of recurring urinary tract infections in healthy women. Holley said new research is also finding the same component from cranberries could help antibiotics be more effective in treating H. pylori, a bacteria that commonly causes stomach infections and can lead to certain types of stomach cancer.

Hope Kirwan / Wisconsin Public Radio Wisconsin cranberry grower Rochelle Hoffman said her family floods their marsh each December, creating a protective layer of ice over the perennial vines before draining the rest of the water away.

This research has Hoffman excited about the next decade for the cranberry industry, and about the possibility of breaking free from its holiday food reputation.

Coming from a long line of growers in Wisconsin, Hoffman said she appreciates the North American native fruit's long history on dinner tables during the fall and winter.

"I welcome the Thanksgiving pictures and the 'gelled cranberry sauce versus whole berry sauce' debate," she said. "But I also think that we have a really great opportunity to be using cranberries kind of throughout the year in a lot of different ways."

This story was produced in partnership with Harvest Public Media, a collaboration of public media newsrooms in the Midwest and Great Plains. It reports on food systems, agriculture and rural issues.