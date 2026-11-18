Tove Lo isn't the biggest pop star in the world, but few can boast the depth, range and consistency of her catalog. "Habits (Stay High)" and "Talking Body," two career-making blockbuster singles from her 2014 debut Queen of the Clouds, do a nice job establishing the breadth of her talent, with the former exuding melancholy and the latter luxuriating in the hedonism of love. (Between songs at the Tiny Desk, she refers to "Talking Body" as "the banger no one believed in.") Creatively speaking, the Swedish singer has been on a tear ever since.

For her too-long-awaited Tiny Desk debut, Tove Lo picks an impeccable cross-section of her catalog, alternating the aforementioned smashes with incredible newer material. "source of life," which closes her marvelous new album ESTRUS, opens this set with a song that would have fit right in on her under-heralded 2022 gem Dirt Femme. And, in a move engineered to placate the listeners discerning enough to hail Dirt Femme as a pre-midlife dirtbag masterpiece, she includes one of that album's greatest songs, "No One Dies from Love."

This Tiny Desk set has it all: a banger with a mournful side, a banger about getting it on, a banger that shows she's still got it and a banger that doubles as catnip for the hopefully ever-growing Dirt Femme Hive. What more could you possibly need, besides about 20 more fantastic Tove Lo songs? If she'd played all of those, it wouldn't be such a tiny Desk concert, now, would it?

SET LIST

"source of life"

"Habits (Stay High)"

"No One Dies from Love"

"Talking Body"

MUSICIANS

Tove Lo: vocals

Jonatan Larson: piano, keys, background vocals

Gustav Weber Vernét: bass, keys, background vocals

Johan Salomonsson: guitar, background vocals

Pontus Gillgren: drums, background vocals

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Bobby Carter

Director/Editor: Kara Frame

Audio Director/Mix: Josh Newell

Videographers: Kara Frame, Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant

Audio Engineer: Josephine Nyounai

Production Assistant: Ashley Pointer

Director, Music Visuals: Becky Lettenberger

Photographer: Vanessa Castillo

Series Editor: Lars Gotrich

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Vice President, Music: Sonali Mehta

Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson, Robin Hilton

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