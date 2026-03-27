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Tiny Desk Concerts

  • Militarie Gun: Tiny Desk Concert
    Dora Levite
    Militarie Gun packs explosive-yet-melodic rock anthems into our cramped space, complete with gang vocals and a '90s alt-rock interpolation.
  • Mumford & Sons: Tiny Desk Concert
    Robin Hilton
    The British folk-rock band shares world-weary anthems to growing older, weathering the innumerable blows of life and coming out on the other side, hopefully a little wiser.
  • Classical WNIU
    Kronos Quartet: Tiny Desk Concert
    Tom Huizenga
    The rejuvenated band, sporting three new members, is having more fun than ever. And it shows in these vigorous performances of pieces that are whimsical and socially conscious.
  • Caamp: Tiny Desk Concert
    Kara Frame
    Led by Taylor Meier's soft, raspy voice, the folk band shares a range of material, including an old song that still rings true a decade later.
  • Tiana Major9: Tiny Desk Concert
    Nikki Birch
    The R&B singer tells the (sometimes very messy) story of a love pursued, featuring a fantastic band and a guest spot from trumpeter Keyon Harrold.
  • Madi Diaz: Tiny Desk Concert
    Robin Hilton
    Few artists can completely dismantle your heart, fill it with wonder and awe at the miracle of life, and put it back together quite like Madi Diaz.
  • Maybe Happy Ending: Tiny Desk Concert
    Mitra I. Arthur
    What can robots teach us about humanity and about love? This musical, starring Darren Criss and Helen J. Shen, tries to understand what it means to actually live.
  • De La Soul: Tiny Desk Concert
    Bobby Carter
    One of the most influential groups in hip-hop honors its legacy and the late Trugoy the Dove with a set of classics and new material.
  • Buddy Guy: Tiny Desk Concert
    Mitra I. Arthur
    With a little help from his Sinners co-star Miles Caton, the near-nonagenarian legend gives the Tiny Desk a history lesson in the blues.
  • Immanuel Wilkins: Tiny Desk Concert
    Suraya Mohamed
    In a set that spans Immanuel Wilkins' exceptional catalog, the jazz saxophonist brings the heat to the Tiny Desk.