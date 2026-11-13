© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

FAA issues nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports

NPR | By NPR Staff
Published November 13, 2026 at 3:55 PM CST
A scenic view of aircraft flying overhead photographed on November 29, 2010 in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Bruce Bennett
/
Getty Images
A scenic view of aircraft flying overhead photographed on November 29, 2010 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued a nationwide ground stop for all U.S. airports following a "communication issue impacting all Air Route Traffic Control Centers," according to Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

Friday afternoon, Duffy said: "FAA technicians are investigating the issue. We will provide immediate updates as we have them."

Shortly after 5 p.m. eastern, the FAA said in a statement that there has been a "temporary telecommunications outage."

"Out of an abundance of caution all flights have been halted. Every flight has been accounted for and international flights will be handled on a case by case basis," the statement reads.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
NPR NewsNPR Top Stories
NPR Staff
This story was compiled from reports by NPR News staff.
See stories by NPR Staff