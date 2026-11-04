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Rep. Jamie Raskin on how Democrats will use their new majority

WBUR
Published November 4, 2026 at 11:04 AM CST
Ranking member Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., questions Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem during a ​House Judiciary Committee hearing on the oversight of the Department of Homeland Security, Wednesday, March 4, 2026 in Washington. (Kevin Wolf/AP)
Kevin Wolf/AP
Ranking member Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., questions Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem during a ​House Judiciary Committee hearing on the oversight of the Department of Homeland Security, Wednesday, March 4, 2026 in Washington. (Kevin Wolf/AP)

Democrats have won control of both chambers of Congress, putting the party in a stronger position to challenge President Trump’s agenda when they take control of the legislative branch in January.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Maryland Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin, the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, about the election results and the party’s priorities.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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