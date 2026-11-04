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Midterm elections send historic firsts to the U.S. Senate

WBUR
Published November 4, 2026 at 11:04 AM CST
Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed speaks at an election night event, early Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026, in Detroit. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)
Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP
Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed speaks at an election night event, early Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026, in Detroit. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)

The midterm elections brought several historic firsts to the U.S. Senate, including Abdul El-Sayed of Michigan, who will become the first Muslim senator; Peggy Flanagan of Minnesota, who will become the first Native American woman senator; and Chris Pappas of New Hampshire, who will become the first openly gay male senator.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with NPR congressional correspondent Eric McDaniel about the election’s historic victories.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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