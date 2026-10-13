Bipartisan group of senators call on Trump to rescind Russian diesel deal

A bipartisan group of senators is calling on President Trump to rescind his recent diesel deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling it a "betrayal of the people of Ukraine."

Last week, Trump announced via social media he had struck a deal with Putin, whereby Russia will supply more than 300,000 tons of diesel to the American and global market, followed by an additional 500,000 tons in November and one million tons "immediately thereafter."

"Additionally, based on the condition of their Diesel Refineries, Russia will then deliver, within a short period of time, 3,000,000 Tons of Diesel Fuel," Trump wrote.

His announcement stunned lawmakers, who passed legislation this summer directing the president to impose significant tariffs on the top importers of Russian oil.

Those sanctions are aimed at targeting Russian officials, companies and financial institutions helping fuel Russia's war in Ukraine. The legislation was named in memory of the late GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham, who helped negotiate Trump's support for the package.

"This deal is a gift to our adversary and a betrayal of our allies; it should be rescinded," wrote six Republican and six Democratic senators in a letter Tuesday to the president.

"The deal you struck with President Vladimir Putin on October 9th will not achieve just ends, nor will it benefit Americans," it read.

Senators said they recognized the need to lower energy costs for Americans — but maintained that allowing Russian diesel into global markets will offer "limited to no relief to Americans."

They added the deal "only provides Putin with more fuel to finance his war machine and enables Russia to continue its brutal attacks on Ukrainian civilians."

When asked about the letter, the White House referred back to comments President Trump made to reporters on Tuesday about concerns that Russia will use proceeds from the diesel agreement to purchase weapons.

"Nobody's telling me anything," Trump said. "That's a diesel deal. Not for us. That's being released into the world. That's not being released to us. That's a diesel deal that's going to be released into the world for the world market, because the world market suffered with high prices."

The letter was signed by Democrats Richard Blumenthal, Chris Coons, Dick Durbin, Jack Reed, Jeanne Shaheen and Sheldon Whitehouse. They were joined by Republicans Alan Armstrong, Susan Collins, John Cornyn, Mitch McConnell, Lisa Murkowski and Thom Tillis.



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