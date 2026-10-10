After losing ground with Latino voters, Democrats are turning to influencers for help

Democrats lost the 2024 elections in part because of their eroding support among Latino voters, a constituency that was once a reliable segment of their base.

That November, Kamala Harris won the Latino vote by three points, according to the Pew Research Center. In 2020, Joe Biden carried them by 25 points.

This year, swing districts with large Hispanic populations could help decide which party controls the House. And Democrats are scrambling for ways to win those voters back.

One new effort comes from the campaign arm of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, also known as BOLD PAC. In February, they launched a program to personally connect social media influencers with voters.

"We're turning to trusted voices in local communities that have followings giving them information and then allowing them to create content in a way that is organic and authentic," said Rep. Linda Sánchez, D-Calif., who chairs BOLD PAC.

That includes Latina content creator Alexa Flores, who not long ago mostly posted about beauty tips and fashion. But the Arizona resident shifted to politics in response to the Trump administration's immigration policies.

She says she wants Latino voters to understand their impact if they vote.

"My job is to get people to understand that so that they can go and move that needle," said Flores, who has nearly 500,000 followers across her platforms.

Her job now includes "get-out-the-vote" events with BOLD PAC in swing districts around the country. Flores, for her part, will appear at a wine tasting event in Las Cruces, N.M. – where Democratic Rep. Gabe Vasquez is locked in a close race against Republican Greg Cunningham. She'll also appear at a Día de los Muertos event with lowriders and voters in Tucson, Ariz., where Marine veteran JoAnna Mendoza is trying to unseat GOP incumbent Juan Ciscomani.

BOLD PAC says it is not paying content creators for posts. Instead, they're providing stipends of $1,500 for flights, hotels and other travel costs for each event.

Sánchez says content creators could help bridge a gap for her party. Thirty percent of Latinos regularly get their news from influencers on social media, according to Pew Research Center. That's more than any other demographic.

"So whether that's ... Instagram or YouTube or TikTok, that's how they're getting their information," she said. "So we need to be in those spaces."

Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images Rep. Linda Sánchez, D-Calif., chairs BOLD PAC. She says content creators can help bridge a gap for her party. Above, Sanchez speaks on immigration at the U.S. Capitol on May 10, 2023.

Democratic strategist Stephanie Valencia says Democratic efforts to win back long term support from Latino voters is going to be an uphill battle. Valencia is co-founder of Equis Research, which estimates that roughly a third of Latinos are considered independent voters.

Of those, more than 40% think neither party cares about people like them.

"One election cycle is not going to solve the problem that Democrats have had and a frayed trust with Latino voters that has developed over the last several election cycles," Valencia said.

In 2024, Latinos shifted right in response to what they saw as liberal immigration policies and a focus on foreign intervention over domestic policy under former President Biden. That year, President Trump grew his party's share of Latino votes by double digits to 48%, leaving Democrats with a slim majority, according to Pew Research Center.

It's those kinds of swings that can cost a party a close election.

This year, leaders at BOLD PAC sense an opportunity, as they've watched a growing number of Latinos say they feel betrayed by President Trump's immigration and economic policies.

Still, Valencia warns that some Democratic campaigns continue to underestimate how "swingy" a good chunk of the Latino electorate is. That is, they show up with too little, too late when it comes to campaign spending and messaging.

"Latinos are just a more persuadable universe and can't just be treated as a base turnout universe for Democrats," she said.

Solangie Hernandez Hollowell, a Texas influencer who is also working with BOLD PAC, agrees. Like others, her posts often don't even mention specific candidates, but they do focus on issues that Democrats are campaigning on this cycle – issues like taxes and immigration.

So she wants to help Latinos connect with candidates in a way that goes beyond the transactional.

"Latinos feel like politicians show up just right before the election. I don't feel like we feel very heard," she said.

So she's translating what this political moment can mean for them.

"My main goal right now is making sure that everything that's happening around the world reaches my family and my community in a way that they can understand it," she said.

Flores, the Arizona influencer, says she hopes for more awareness that Latinos are having a growing impact on major pieces of American life.

"The wave of Latinos growing in this country is becoming a bigger voice for a lot of things," she said.

Copyright 2026 NPR