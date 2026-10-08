Picture book 'Goodbye, Koi' helps kids come to terms with change

Host Robin Young speaks with author-illustrator Jack Wong about his new kid’s picture book “Goodbye, Koi.”

In it, a boy channels his fears about moving to a new home into concerns over the what will happen to the koi fish he’s leaving behind.

Book excerpt: ‘Goodbye, Koi’

By Jack Wong

© Jack Wong, 2026. Used with permission of Orchard Books, an imprint of Scholastic Inc.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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