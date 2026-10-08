'A house of horrors': Couple with 19 surrogate children arrested on child abuse conspiracy charges

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman described a mansion housing over a dozen small children as a “house of horrors.”

The couple who owned it had more than 21 kids, 19 birthed by surrogates. Nannies the couple employed allegedly beat the babies and toddlers, sometimes so badly they nearly died.

Host Scott Tong gets the latest on the case from Ava Kofman, host of The New Yorker podcast that investigated the couple.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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