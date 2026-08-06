Tiny Desk Radio: Carly Rae Jepsen, C. Tangana, Goo Goo Dolls

We're still in summer mode, so hosts Anamaria Sayre and Lars Gotrich made y'all mixtape. In fact, Gotrich coined a term that encapsulates the season's sounds and feels: roséwave. We present three summer-filled sets from Carly Rae Jepsen, C. Tangana and Goo Goo Dolls.

Look for Tiny Desk Radio on your local NPR station.

Carly Rae Jepsen: Tiny Desk Concert

C. Tangana: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

Goo Goo Dolls: Tiny Desk Concert

This episode of Tiny Desk Radio was written by Lars Gotrich. Noah Caldwell and Walter Ray Watson were our producers. Neil Tevault is our technical director. Suraya Mohamed is our executive producer and Sonali Mehta is the executive director of NPR Music. And our theme was composed by Kaelin Ellis.



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