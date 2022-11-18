The Four Freedoms and Beyond | Teachers' Lounge Podcast

On a new Teachers’ Lounge, David Gray! He’s a social studies teacher at Logan Jr. High in Princeton, Illinois.

He and his students have been doing a project called “The Four Freedoms & Beyond.” It’s based on President Franklin Roosevelt’s 1941 State of the Union speech just before the U.S. entered World War II.

Roosevelt laid out the country’s stance -- highlighted by the four freedoms -- which are Freedom of Speech, Freedom of Worship, Freedom from Want, and Freedom from Fear.

Gray’s students illustrated their interpretations of the freedoms, they had discussions about them, and even some community events in Princeton earlier this year. He says, in the classroom, it was especially fascinating to hear how his students felt we’ve lived up to the ideals expressed in those freedoms.

SHOW NOTES

Educator(s) in this episode:

David Gray

Stories in this episode:

Test scores are still down from the pandemic. Can high-impact tutoring help Illinois students bounce back?

'Adult Education' enrollment more than doubled at Waubonsee Community College. What is it and why is demand so high?

Music: Our show's theme music is from the northern Illinois-based band "Kindoves" and their songs "Popn," "Origins" and "Quiche." You can find more of their music on their Soundcloud page. You can also listen to the episode of WNIJ's own Sessions from Studio A where they were featured.

