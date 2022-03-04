Poetically Yours Ep. 83 - Choosing isn't always easy

Welcome to WNIJ's Poetically Yours. This segment showcases poems written by northern Illinois poets. This week features Aurora Poet Laureate Karen Fullett-Christensen.

Fullett-Christensen has been writing poetry and memory stories since high school and credits two of her English teachers, Mr. Vespo and Mr. Brown, for their encouragement and support. She has self-published over 20 manuscripts. Her poems and creative non-fiction have appeared in a variety of print and online publications and are available at no cost to anyone who requests copies.

She was born and raised on the North Side of Chicago, in the Albany Park and Budlong Woods neighborhoods. She is a 1968 graduate of Mather High School and a 1972 graduate of Northern Illinois University. She briefly attended graduate school at Governors State University. She has resided in several of Chicago’s south and west suburbs and in Missoula, Montana.

Fullett-Christensen has held a variety of jobs as a secretary, a teacher, a real estate agent and an urban planner. She retired in 2012 after 13 years as the City of Aurora's downtown development director and manager of the neighborhood redevelopment division. She was recognized as the Kane County Planner of the Year.

In 1996, she received an Earth Champion award from The Missoulian newspaper and three years later was presented with an Individual Award of Excellence from the Will/South Cook Soil & Water Conservation District. Fullett-Christensen was inducted into the Ely Chapter of Lambda Alpha International, an honorary land economics society, in 2001.

Fullett-Christensen is an active community volunteer and a member of Books and Bread, the Aurora Jewish Renewal Congregation, InterFaith Aurora and Aurora Downtown. She also co-founded a local writers’ group in 2013 called A-Town Poetics.

Fullett-Christensen and her husband Larry are avid travelers and enjoy classes and adventures with the Lifelong Learning Institute and Road Scholar at Waubonsee Community College.

Music is of great importance to Fullett-Christensen. She is a board member of the Fox Valley Music Foundation and has sung with the Fox Valley Festival Chorus for over ten years.

A proud mother and grandmother, Fullett-Christensen’s eldest daughter lives in Sheffield, England. Her younger daughter and granddaughter live in Evergreen Park, Illinois.

Fullett-Christensen was named as the City of Aurora’s first poet laureate in January of 2020. The pandemic has delayed her planned poet laureate events, but she continues to interact with the community through Facebook. Here she shares poetry from many area poets, as well as her own. Those interested in sharing their works can email her.

Today two of her short poems are featured "Make Your Choice (What Would King Do?)" and "Windows."

Make Your Choice

(What Would Dr. King Do?)

Every second of every minute

of every hour of every day:

you make your choice

what animates you, what inspires you,

what slaps you up the side of your head,

what spark sits within you

lighting your heart

propelling your actions

have you considered or contemplated

your space in the world

your purpose is what enlivens your dreams

if you dare to dream them

your gifts were bestowed with grave intention

if you show your worth

take your seat at the table

share your hope

know the power is yours:

make your choice.

Windows

I could peer at a screen

or gaze through the window in front of me

how did we let ourselves get so distracted

that the gold-streaked sky

evades our vision

that the shapes of clouds and trees

became commonplace

that the simple miracle of every minute

got swept away in the froth and fuss

of our over-wrought minds

that seductive window

that dominates